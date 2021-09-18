Cryptocurrencies Research: One Bitcoin payment generates the same amount of electronic waste as two discarded iPhones

According to economists at the Bank of the Netherlands and MIT University in the United States, the amount of electronic waste generated by bitcoin can be reduced by changing the extraction method.

Fresh research by a single payment in a Bitcoin cryptocurrency, or transaction, generates as much electronic waste as two discarded iPhones. Among other things, the British newspaper reports on the study The Guardian.

Bitcoin’s vast carbon footprint is well known, but the massive amounts of equipment required to extract cryptocurrency have instead received less attention.

Today, bitcoins are mostly mined with specially developed Asic machines. The devices are expensive, costing up to thousands of euros, and need to be updated regularly. The machines also consume a lot of electricity.

To make energy- and money-intensive mining economically viable, the microcircuits of rapidly obsolete Asic devices are being frequently replaced with new and more efficient versions.

Research economist at the Central Bank of the Netherlands Alex de Vriesin and an economist at MIT University in the United States Christian Stollin according to which the service life of the extraction equipment required for bitcoin is only 1.29 years.

As a result, they estimate that the entire Bitcoin network requires a total of more than 30,000 tons of equipment annually. According to De Vries and Stoll, for example, it corresponds to the amount of small electronic waste generated by a country such as the Netherlands.

In 2020, 112.5 million transactions were made with bitcoin. According to the study, this means that each individual transaction corresponds to at least 272 grams of electronic waste. That, in turn, matches the weight of two Iphone 12 Mini phones.

Asic machines the problem is that they are not used for anything other than bitcoin mining and thus there is no other use for the surplus electronics.

According to De Vries and Stoll, it is theoretically possible that obsolete equipment will become useful again, but according to them, several factors prevent the extension of the service life of the equipment.

For example, maintaining mining equipment costs money. The longer the devices are idle, the less likely they are to become profitable to use.

Researchers also warn that the problem of electronic waste is likely to swell further if the value of bitcoin continues to rise. This, they say, will encourage further investment and upgrades to Asic machines.

Research according to the Commission, the amount of electronic waste could be reduced if the bitcoin extraction process were replaced by a “more sustainable alternative as a whole”.

As a solution, it offers a so-called proof of stake algorithm, which requires significantly less mining equipment. In this case, the extraction generates significantly less electronic waste and consumes significantly less energy.

However, Bitcoin mining is based on a proof of work model in which thousands of efficient machines play a key role. For example, another known cryptocurrency, the ethereum, has already planned to move to a proof of stake method.

Excavation could be possible even with a regular laptop, says a researcher from the Ethereum Foundation network Danny Ryan in May, the news agency To Bloomberg.