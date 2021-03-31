Cryptocurrencies Paypal accepts cryptocurrencies as a method of payment

The new feature comes as no surprise, as the company announced its intentions as early as last October when it allowed cryptocurrencies to be deposited.

Payment brokerage company Paypal has announced its acceptance of cryptocurrencies as a means of payment. The Checkout with Crypto feature allows U.S. customers to pay for their purchases seamlessly in cryptocurrencies such as bitco or ether at no additional cost. Paypal says the feature will also be more widely available outside the U.S. in the coming months.

The new feature comes as no surprise, as the company announced its intention to expand its use of cryptocurrencies as early as last October. At the time, the company made it possible to deposit, buy and sell cryptocurrencies on Paypal.

“This is the first time cryptocurrencies can be used seamlessly in a Paypal wallet like a debit or credit card,” Paypal CEO Dan Schulman told Reuters before the feature was officially unveiled.

Although cryptocurrencies have indeed grown in popularity among investors, they have not yet achieved a position as a mainstream payment instrument. This is partly due to currency volatility.

Paypal hopes its new feature will change the status of cryptocurrencies, as merchants will not have to take a similar volatility risk when purchases made in cryptocurrencies are settled in fiat currencies, such as U.S. dollars. Fiat currency refers to so-called traditional currencies, the value of which is based on regulations created by the administration.