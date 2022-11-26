If about a year ago the issue of cryptocurrencies filled the channels of technological information, today this subject has faded and news from this sector is not encouraging. The market is going through a huge crisis, which is reflected in the constant devaluation of these currencies.

According to the latest information, the US state of New York has decided to create an unprecedented law that affects the world of cryptocurrencies. Governor Kathy Hochul has now approved a ban on Bitcoin mining and, as a result, new licenses for this practice can no longer be granted.

This is the first legislation of its kind to be applied in the USA, being similar to that defined by other countries, such as China, for example. But it seems that the state of New York really wants to nip the evil, in this case Bitcoin mining, in the bud.

One of the main concerns of the New York government is the high levels of consumption of the extraction of digital currencies, since the most recent studies, namely from the journal Nature, show that Bitcoins are an authentic “digital crude” and that it is so bad to the planet like oil.

So, in order not to escalate this situation, New York decided to be radical and ban this source of pollution. As such, over the next two years, only mining that is based on 100% renewable energy will be allowed in the US state.

The decision does not, however, seem to be to everyone’s liking, as in a statement the Chamber of Digital Commerce said that the measure “will set a dangerous precedent in determining who can and cannot use energy”. That is, this new law is also being seen as a limitation of the freedom of miners.

With the fall of the FTX, the market was even more shaken, as the system is accused of being a massive Ponzi scheme and creditors claim to have lost 3.1 billion dollars.