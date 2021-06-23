No Result
Cryptocurrencies Most Finns don’t warm up to bitcoin – Young men are most eager to invest in their cryptocurrency

June 23, 2021
in World
Men are clearly more interested than women in buying cryptocurrency bitcoins.

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin is of interest to more and more Finnish investors, according to a survey commissioned by LähiTapiola. Of the more than 1,000 respondents, 14 percent are willing to consider or have already invested in bitcoin. Four percent said they had already bought bitcoins.

However, the majority does not warm up to the idea. 79 percent of respondents say they are not interested in cryptocurrencies. Young people are the most enthusiastic, with more than a third of 15- to 34-year-olds saying they are considering buying bitcoins. Men are clearly more interested than women.

In May, 1,018 people responded to the Kantar TNS survey. The margin of error is about 3.1 percentage points in its direction.

