Cryptocurrencies Iran Earns up to hundreds of millions of euros by extracting bitcoin

Iran has found a cryptocurrency as a way to ease its economic situation amid sanctions, says analytics firm Elliptic.

About 4.5 percent of all bitcoin mining takes place in Iran, according to recent calculations by Elliptic, a company that performs block chain analysis.

At the current rate, the extraction of the cryptocurrency could, according to estimates compiled by Elliptic, generate up to $ 1 billion for Iran, or about EUR 820 million a year.

According to Reuters, mining can help Iran ease its miserable economic situation through sanctions and, for example, buy imported products with the proceeds from bitcoin.

The United States and the EU have imposed economic sanctions on Iran because of its nuclear program and the country’s human rights record. Sanctions include export and import bans.

Elliptic points out that U.S. banks providing cryptocurrency services should be vigilant about Iran because of sanctions.

Bitcoin mined by computing algorithms. The first to solve the bill will be rewarded with bitcoins.

About 75 percent of mining takes place in China. There, the incentive for extraction is the cheapness of electricity, as in Iran. An estimated 40 percent of the energy used to extract bitcoin in China is of fossil origin.

The University of Cambridge estimates that the electricity consumption required to extract bitcoin has increased by 75 per cent since the beginning of 2020. Bitcoin mining already consumes clearly more electricity than, for example, the whole of Finland.

Cambridge estimates that bitcoin’s annual energy consumption at the end of February was estimated at about 129 terawatt hours, or about 129 billion kilowatt hours worldwide. Until a few years ago, the estimate of bitcoin’s annual energy consumption was less than 10 terawatt hours.

