Cryptocurrencies India is banning cryptocurrencies by law, even ownership would result in fines

India may become the first major economic power to ban cryptocurrencies altogether.

16.3. 15:03

In India is pending a bill banning cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and the tether of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency.

According to an anonymous source in Reuters, cryptocurrencies should no longer be traded or even owned. The penalty for violating cryptographic rules would be at least fines. According to the official, the preparation of the bill is nearing completion.

The proposal would also ban the mining and issuance of cryptocurrencies in India. Owners of cryptocurrencies would be given half a year to exchange crypts for official currencies.

The Indian government outlined early this year that it was working to ban virtual currencies. At the same time, it creates opportunities for the creation of an official digital currency of the state. Until now, investors have remained hopeful that the state would not intervene so tightly in cryptocurrencies.

According to a source in Reuters, the Indian state is not generally opposed to blockchain technology, which the most famous application of Bitcoin is.

Cryptocurrencies popularity among retail investors has grown while, for example, the value of bitcoin against the dollar has risen sharply. Institutional investors are according to media data stuck to crypts, although not in Finland. Institutional investors include, for example, pension funds, fund companies, foundations and insurance companies.

If the law comes into force, India will become the first major economic power to ban cryptocurrencies altogether. Major part of the bitcoin mining takes place in China, where mining and cryptocurrency are illegal. In China, it is allowed to own a cryptocurrency.

In India, the cryptocurrency is owned by an estimated 8 million people, according to Reuters, worth about 1.2 billion euros. There are no official statistics, which is typical for cryptocurrencies.

One bitcoin the value rose to a record over the weekend over $ 60,000. The value has been increased, for example, by the founder of Tesla Elon Musk. The electric car company also said invested directly in bitcoin.