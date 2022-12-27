What will happen to cryptocurrencies in 2023

With the arrest of Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO of Ftx, the exchange that created a $20 billion hole, one of the most difficult years for the cryptocurrency market is certainly endingand. A year that started under the best auspices, considering that in November 2021, the market had exceeded 3,000 billion dollars in capitalization, and the queen of cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin, was worth over 60,000 dollars. Then, in May, Luna’s bankruptcy swept along dozens of companies in the sector, creating a real earthquake in the market, whose capitalization slipped to the current 850 million.

Difficult to understand what year 2023 will be for a sector that seems to have plunged into a crisis of trust and credibility that threatens to undermine it at its foundations. The world’s financial authorities have long been asking for precise and more stringent rules on a market potentially destructive for the same global financial stabilityand, already severely tested by war, skyrocketing energy prices and runaway inflation. Cryptocurrencies risk being overwhelmed precisely by their exponential growth.

A growth born in a non-transparent way in many cases, thanks to a substantial lack of rules and controls, which has led to the birth of clay financial giants. In short, as if to say that the cure in the end turned out to be perhaps worse than the disease. According to many experts, 2023 will see the birth of a new regulatory framework for this reason, which can correct the distortions created. All this therefore can only lead to a further cleanup on a market, which is made up of over 9,000 cryptocurrencies, many of which without a real plausible project behind them.

The risk according to some that we could repeat what happened in the early 2000s with the dot.com. But others argue that instead the 2023 it could represent the start of a new course for cryptocurrencies, as demonstrated by the investments by institutional investors who are betting on cryptocurrencies that have fallen to realizable prices. A total of $6.5 billion has been poured into the cryptocurrency industry over the past few years 12 monthsi, far outpacing the most sustained space sector, i.e. fintech, which has garnered $2.7 billion.

“There are many associated factors that could cause bitcoin to encounter a black swan event in 2023. An important lower support level for bitcoins would be of $10,000.” says Gracy Chen, the CEO of one of the exchanges with the highest growth rates during the 2022bitgets.

“In 2023, the Fed’s monetary policy is likely to move away from the tightening of controls, or else the economy will fall into a deeper recession. In the case of looser policies and if regulation can be further implemented, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies will start to recover.

While bitcoin’s trend is by no means stable, we are optimistic about its upward trajectory. With a certainty of a bitcoin halving event in 2024 and increased demand and adoption of cryptocurrencies, the price could enter a range of $30,000-$50,000 and close at the resistance level around $40,000 by next week. end of 2023. Other cryptocurrencies will follow suit , perhaps doubling.” says Chen, confident that the future will still be rosy for the cryptocurrency world.

