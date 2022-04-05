According to a survey conducted by Gemini, roughly half of all cryptocurrency investors in the world started buying digital assets in 2021, which is confirmed as a historic year for the sector and the beginning of a mainstream interest in it. The survey was conducted from November 2021 to February 2022 on a sample of 30,000 people from 20 different countries, and reveals that 79 percent of them have approached cryptocurrencies due to their long-term investment potential. Inflation hedging also played a role, especially in countries where the local currency has suffered a strong devaluation against the US dollar. 15 percent of European investors made this choice to prevent inflation, compared with 16 percent of Americans. In India and Indonesia this percentage rises to 64. In Brazil, 41 per cent of investors own cryptocurrencies, while in the USA the percentage drops to 20 per cent, 18 per cent in the UK, 17 per cent in Europe. The most popular cryptocurrency, bitcoin, reached its highest value in November of $ 68,000, pushing the market value of crypto to $ 3 trillion. In 2022, the value stood in a range between 34,000 and 44,000 US dollars.