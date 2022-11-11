Black crisis for cryptocurrencies: the 4th largest platform in the world Ftx fails

Cryptocurrency Platform Ftx Initiated Bankruptcy Proceedings Assist in US and Group CEOSam Bankman-Fried announced his resignation in the wake of the scandal which involved the company. According to four people acquainted with the ongoing investigation, writes the Washington Post, the US Department of Justice and two federal regulators have launched an investigation into Ftx to see if the platform has bypassed the rules on safeguarding consumer deposits. The Sec and the Commodities Futures Trading Commission are also looking into the links between Ftx International, Ftx.Us and Alameda Research, the sister trading company of Ftx.

The 30 year old Bankman-Friedwhich was a major donor of the Democratic party in the last round of elections and which also manages Alameda Research, would have used $ 10 billion of Ftx client deposits for high-risk investments, explained the ‘Wall Street Journal‘. Ftx is based in the Bahamas but Bankman-Fried has spent much of the year working for influence in Washingtonboth on Capitol Hill and with regulatory authorities.

After the announcement, the valuation of bitcoins slipped by more than 6% to $ 16,100. This is a real meltdown for the major cryptocurrency which, as recently as a year ago, was worth just under $ 60,000. Now the steep decline of over 70%. And there is once again the hand of Elon Musk: the owner of Tesla and Twitter last year had declared that he was ready to charge his cars in bitcoin, before backtracking, citing how motivation the need to reduce the emissions of mine clearance procedures cryptocurrencies.

Subscribe to the newsletter

