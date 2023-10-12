The risks of cryptocurrencies, high-risk speculative products

The universe intrinsically tends towards chaos, it is the second principle of thermodynamics. For professionals, in our money society, this unregulated chaos, for better or for worse, has taken the form of cryptocurrencies, virtual currencies based on blockchain technology which are used to purchase goods or services and exchange value but do not circulate in normal financial, banking and government services.

For years when talking about cryptocurrencies we have always referred to large profits and few controls. The recent American scandal involving FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange company, established in Antigua and Barbuda and based in the Bahamas, which wiped out millions and subjected founder Sam Bankman-Fried to investigation for fraud and money laundering, undermined positive storytelling carried on for years.

Sam Bankman-Fried at his peak held more than $10 billion in customer deposits. And FTX wasn’t the only major structure to collapse in 2022, either. Several crypto lending companies have grown quickly and derailed just as quickly recently.

Having said this, cryptocurrencies still remain outside of any regulation, they are surrounded by multiple conflicts of interest and dangers that are not always manageable, even if they remain attractive for those who do not want to move into banking circuits. And the colossal splash of the American tycoon continued not to change its functioning and regulation.

It is no coincidence that both terrorists and money launderers use cryptocurrencies to accumulate capital and cover their tracks. An example of all is the Palestinian military group Hamas which carried out the attack in Israel a few days ago. He recently told the Wall Street Journal: Hamas raised millions of dollars in cryptocurrency in the year leading up to this assault. But it’s not the only group. Always the WSJ has explained in these hours that the Palestinian Islamic Jihad organization received 93 million in digital currencies from August 2021 to last June, unlike Hamas which collected 41 million.

Not even the rules of Wall Street, which allow speculative activities and uncommonly imposing aggressiveness, are applied when we talk about cryptocurrencies. And even if they are not a systemic danger given today’s size of the market, 1,000 billion dollars, the problem exists and is expanding. For now only individual investors are at risk, when it comes to cryptocurrencies people are not covered by the regulations of nation states, there is no protection for consumers who are often not well informed of the risks.

The legal evolution of the FTX affair However, it must be monitored because it could lead to a change of direction in especially American politics.

The United States Congress is currently divided on what to do, between those who think there will not be another scandal like FTX and who intends to intervene in a firm manner. Meanwhile, chaos continues without major changes in direction and certainly with the growth of these markets financial instability, market manipulation and financial crime are simply set to increase.

