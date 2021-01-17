If cryptocurrencies are very heterogeneous, these “hidden currencies”, according to their etymology, have some basic common points. They are based on a technology: the blockchain, more often called blockchain Anglicism. This acts as a trusted third party, instead of the traditional banks or notaries. It guarantees the traceability of exchanges, prevents double payments and hacking of the entire currency. Both the wallets of individuals and marketplaces remain vulnerable to attack. The blocks constituting the chain are kinds of computer ledgers in which each transaction is recorded. When one of them is filled, another is created, linked to the previous one: thus the chain grows. That of bitcoin is now approaching 700,000 blocks. These cryptocurrencies are managed through virtual wallets and a simple connected smartphone may be sufficient to access marketplaces.

101 million

This is the number of cryptocurrency users in the world, according to a report from the University of Cambridge (September 2020). This figure takes into account all currencies and all users: speculators, minors, savers, daily users, as victims of cyber scams.

Tax loopholes

On the other hand, these currencies differ between speculative ones, like bitcoin, and those called stable, most often indexed on traditional currencies like the dollar, which, therefore, do not fluctuate. The purpose of the latter is to promote and facilitate trade in closed ecosystems, just like complementary local currencies. That of Facebook, Diem, expected in a few weeks, is also stable. But the tool imagined by this world-sized oligopoly with 2.2 billion users and clearly imperialist aims is a far cry from the friendly local currencies. Another less glorious use of stable cryptocurrencies is to serve as a tax niche, by allowing value to be stored without risk, away from the inquisitive eyes of the tax authorities.

Ethereum is the second most traded currency behind bitcoin.

The best-known remain volatile currencies, and bitcoin in particular, which has reached record highs in recent weeks: around 30,000 euros per unit in early January. It is the speculative currency par excellence: its number is limited to 20,999,999,977 and more than 80% of them have already been issued. Bitcoin particularly benefited from the Covid when, with the vast economic and social crisis that followed, sovereign debts exploded and central banks massively created euros and dollars, further diluting the value of these currencies. The speculative interest of bitcoin has logically been reinforced. Large American companies have even chosen, at the end of 2020, to invest part of their cash in this virtual currency.

500 billion

It is the value, in euros, of bitcoins, in circulation. Which makes it 5e world currency, ahead of the Indian rupee. The cryptocurrency would have to exceed 50,000 euros per unit to approach the 4e place, held by the Japanese yen.

Ethereum is the second most traded currency behind bitcoin. It wants to be more practical and oriented towards exchanges, and relies on smart contracts, registered in the blockchain: the transaction takes place when both parties have fulfilled their end of the market, strengthening its security.

What do we do with cryptocurrencies? In 2019, only 1.3% of the 18 million bitcoins in circulation were used for official merchant purposes. A quarter has been locked in for 5 years or more, frozen like savings accounts. The rest of the uses are speculative – 37% of bitcoins are held by hedge funds -, money laundering and purchases of illegal goods (Read below). Other users are content to “mine”: verifying the integrity of the bitcoin blockchain is the only way to generate new ones.

Ğ, the universal dividend cryptocurrency

But other currencies have much more progressive uses. Afro, originally an artistic project, has gained momentum and aims to become the pan-African cryptocurrency of reference in order to support social and societal projects on the continent. It starts from the observation that about 83% of Africans do not have a bank account and that trade is made all the more complex as the continent has more than 40 different currencies. Conversely, more than 650 million Africans have a mobile subscription and mobile phone credit transactions are already highly developed. In this context, an ethical cryptocurrency can find all its usefulness. Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa are already in the top 10 of the countries with the largest users of virtual currencies. Launched in 2018 and managed collegially within a foundation, afro is now available on a large number of mobile devices or as a prepaid card, and is used to buy drinking water, get medicines, finance social or artistic projects. …

We can also cite the exciting Ğ1 (pronounced June), a cryptocurrency with a universal dividend, the idea of ​​which is to distribute between each of its members the same share of created currency, somewhat on the principle of universal income. It is a “free currency”, co-produced by each of the members – one can only enter it by co-option – which is head-on opposed to “debt currencies” issued by private banks through bank credit. It aims to become a neutral tool for measuring trade and not an instrument of power. A marketplace makes it possible to buy goods and services of all kinds in Ğ1, a bit like the Bon Coin model, and a crowdfunding service is developing. A Ğ-Billets project is even under development for those who are reluctant to go digital.