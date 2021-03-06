Cryptocurrencies Enriched by his security company, John McAfe is accused of million-dollar cryptocurrency fraud

McAfee is believed to have propped up cryptocurrency rates artificially by annealing them to his Twitter followers.

With its security company Enriched in the 1980s John McAfeeta has been charged in the United States with suspected million-dollar cryptocurrency fraud.

McAfee and her bodyguard man are accused of fraud and money laundering, among other things, says The Guardian. The charges relate to McAfee’s Twitter account, which he is suspected of manipulating cryptocurrency exchange rates.

McAfee had marketed “altcoins” to its numerous Twitter followers, cryptocurrencies competing with the more well-known Bitcoin, which have low values ​​and are prone to speculation and exchange rate manipulation.

“They took advantage of the widely used social media platform and the enthusiasm of investors in the cryptocurrency market to net millions through lies and fraud,” the lawyer Audrey Strauss said in a statement when the charges were brought.

McAfeen and partners are estimated to have corrected gains of more than $ 13 million by manipulating cryptocurrency rates.

“They used social media to carry out an old-fashioned pump and dump scam,” Federal Police FBI deputy director William Sweeney said.

The English term “pump and dump” refers to an old stock market scam in which the price of a stock or other investment is raised artificially high, i.e., “pumped” by spreading false or unfounded claims about it to the public.

The scammers then sell their own holdings, i.e. “dump” them and reap the gains from the price increase. The sale event bursts an artificially inflated price bubble, causing investors who hacked into the scam to suffer losses.

75 years old McAfee is currently under arrest in Spain, considering his extradition to the United States due to previous tax evasion charges.

McAfee has been dealing with the law wrong side for a long time. Among other things, he is embroiled in a murder mystery in Belize, where his neighbor was killed under mysterious circumstances in 2012.

The perpetrator or perpetrators of the homicide have not been apprehended and McAfee’s speculated involvement in the events has not been investigated.

Belize authorities wanted to question McAfee about the events, but this fled the country and has evaded the authorities in the matter.