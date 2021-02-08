Cryptocurrencies Electric car company Tesla bought bitcoins for $ 1.5 billion – cryptocurrency worth more than $ 44,000

In a statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Tesla says its cars may soon be available for purchase on bitcoins.

Electric cars manufacturer Tesla has bought $ 1.5 billion in cryptocurrency bitcoins.

The matter is evident from the company’s notification to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). According to the announcement, Tesla’s products may even be purchased with bitcoins “in the near future”. However, the purchase of Tesla with Bitcoins is still uncertain due to the legal investigation involved.

Founder of Tesla Elon Musk is recently taken prominently support cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and also dogecoin called the meme cryptocurrency.

Since the announcement on Monday afternoon in Finnish time, the value of bitcoin has risen significantly. The value of the cryptocurrency rose more than 10 percent and has traded over $ 44,000. This is a new record for bitcoin.

Rapid value fluctuations are characteristic of cryptocurrencies. Tesla also warns in its announcement about the volatility of bitcoin.

Cryptocurrencies have grown in popularity, but they are still unpredictable investments with high risk. Bitcoins have also been hacked and stolen. They are generally not welcomed by government bodies and, for example, by central banks.

While not everyone takes bitcoin seriously or unreservedly, it has well-known advocates in addition to Musk.

A billionaire investor Mike Novogratz said in Novemberthat investors increasingly see bitcoin as a means of preserving value and no longer just as a speculative investment product. Also director of asset management company Blackrock Rick Rieder believes that Bitcoin has come to stay.