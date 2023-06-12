The laboratories put the options on the table for the traffickers. It is an à la carte menu, similar to that of old restaurants, which leaves no doubt to the imagination. Many times, the products are usually accompanied by a photograph, the chemical formula and the price to pay. If the substance is banned or regulated, it’s not a problem. If the client wants to have several options to make the payment or needs the merchandise to be delivered immediately, neither. “These are the typical lists that one could find on Amazon or on any digital commerce platform,” says Eric Jardine, chief investigator of the cybercrime unit of chainanalysis, a security company specialized in cryptocurrencies. Several recent studies have exposed how criminal networks for the international trafficking of fentanyl and other synthetic drugs operate, a web that spans the pharmaceutical industry in China and India, Mexican cartels and end users in the United States. It even reaches unsuspected terrain, such as North Africa, Eastern Europe or Oceania. Everything within reach click.

Fentanyl is the new protagonist of the war on drugs in the United States, where each year tens of thousands of people die from overdoses. It is not a battle like the previous ones. This drug is more powerful, cheaper and easier to produce than traditional narcotics, which translates into higher profit margins and easier to traffic in small doses for criminal groups. But it also has an additional difficulty: there are many recipes to make it and many of them start from substances that, for the most part, are legal and easy to obtain, known as precursors.

A man injects Narcan into a woman who has overdosed on fentanyl to revive her on August 25, 2022 in Los Angeles. Jae C Hong (AP)

Raúl Martín del Campo, director attached to the National Institute of Psychiatry in Mexico, points out that 10 years ago only four different types of fentanyl were known and now there are more than 50 variants on the illegal market that use different precursors. That has made the battle against drug trafficking much more complex. It is no longer just about intercepting phone calls, arresting drug lords and confiscating the merchandise, now it is necessary to negotiate with other countries the regulation of commonly used chemical compounds and be on the lookout for how sales operations are triangulated before they come to the black market.

Sometimes, the methods to go unnoticed on the radar of the authorities are crude, but effective. Jardine’s team easily accessed sites on the so-called deep web, a part of the internet that cannot be accessed with traditional means and that guarantees anonymity to users, where US traffickers offer fentanyl under the pseudonym “China White”. , as the drug is commonly known on the streets. On one of the pages, for example, a gram of “high quality” is sold for $100 and is delivered from the United States to anywhere in the world. If the client takes 10 grams there is a discount, he only has to pay 900 dollars. Three grams of fentanyl can be lethal. But the business is round. Calculations by the US authorities indicate that producing a kilo of fentanyl costs the drug lords around 800 dollars, but on the streets that same amount of drug earns them more than a million dollars.

A ‘menu’ sent to Elliptic researchers that lists the precursor chemicals for fentanyl and their prices. ELLIPTIC

The products are not usually promoted with commonly used names, but scientific formulas and the choice of different suppliers is given, especially when it comes to precursors. The latest Chainanalysis study includes a screenshot of a website with three options offered to the client, with different degrees of purity, origin, presentations from one gram to 25 kilos, waiting times between five days and one week, resold or self-made . The buyer can bid with others for the price and has at hand reviews of other customers about the manufacturers. Jardine says there are all kinds of stores. Businesses resort to traditional sales tactics marketing, such as Internet search engine positioning (known as SEO) or customer services to clarify doubts. “In general and from what we have observed, these services are not really trying to hide what they are selling,” says the specialist.

elliptical, another company specializing in cybersecurity and cryptocurrency, identified more than 90 Chinese pharmaceutical companies that were willing to sell precursors, including substances regulated in other countries but legal in China. Among them, 17 sold finished versions of fentanyl without restrictions. Company workers posed as Mexican drug traffickers to deal directly with drug manufacturers. “Suppliers were not concerned about what the chemicals were going to be used for, some even explaining that this precursor was one of their best sellers and could be used to make fentanyl. Others openly said that they had already sold it to clients in Mexico,” read their latest report.

A website found by Chainalysis presents three options to the customer, with different degrees of purity, origin and presentations. chainalysis

Sometimes, transactions are agreed by email and details of the characteristics of the product or the cost of shipping are given, and the possibility of the product being delivered from door to door is put on the table, to avoid suspicion. The Treasury Department last week “blacklisted” 17 Chinese people and companies on the grounds that they have provided drug cartels with inputs such as presses to make contraband pills.

At Washington’s insistence that the epicenter of the global fentanyl trade is in Asia, Beijing said in a statement that the allegations are typical of “a plot in the style of Hollywood movies.” “A knife can be used to cut vegetables or to kill a person. If someone were to attack others with a knife, who is to be held accountable? The one who used the knife or the one who made it? The answer is clear,” said Mao Ning, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry. The country defends that it has made progress in regulating the sale of chemicals, but insists that it will not take responsibility for a problem “made in the usa”, in the words of Mao.

the money trail

Specialized studies suggest that Hollywood scenes in which briefcases full of money are delivered to close deals are less and less common. That is where cryptocurrencies come in. Criminal groups resort to them because they allow payments to be instantaneous, to any part of the world and under the use of pseudonyms, without the need to be supervised by the authorities of any country. In 2022, cryptocurrency transactions associated with illegal and criminal activities exceeded $20 billion, up $2 billion from a year earlier, according to Chainanalysis calculations.

When DEA agents infiltrated the Sinaloa Cartel, they witnessed that the use of cryptocurrencies made it possible to move millions of dollars without the money being detected by the financial system, to be later easily converted into traditional currencies. Nine out of 10 Chinese labs that sell fentanyl or precursors accept cryptocurrency payments, according to the Elliptic study. Despite the fact that the use of these platforms is restricted in the Asian country, pharmaceutical providers used open portfolios in other countries or resorted to intermediaries to triangulate operations. The company says that “Bitcoin is by far the most popular cryptocurrency” among the laboratories analyzed, followed by Tether, a currency that has gained popularity because it has a fixed exchange rate equivalent to one dollar.

Despite the halo of secrecy around cryptocurrencies, Jardine explains that transactions are traceable. “There is a misconception that there is an inherent privacy to cryptocurrencies, that nobody knows who is behind these operations, but that is not the case,” he says. The specialist says that there is a kind of ledger, a record of all transactions in a chain of blocks. “The tricky thing is that the payment addresses we see are just a bunch of characters, it’s not a real-world identity, so there’s some degree of anonymity in the whole process,” he adds.

This map, designed by Chainalysis, shows the global flow of money in cryptocurrency transactions to Chinese chemical laboratories. chainalysis

What cybersecurity companies do is overlay known data from those addresses or payment wallets and that allows them to know more about who is behind those transactions and what the money is being used for. Once the payment references are associated with a laboratory, for example, specialized companies can track each of their operations and have programs to geolocate money flows or tools that allow them to find accounts with similar activities.

Only a handful of users associated with Chinese laboratories have had commercial flows of more than 38 million dollars in the last four years. The main customers for online stores that sell fentanyl or substances to make synthetic drugs are in North America, the region where consumption is highest. But there are also millionaire flows with Europe, Asia, Oceania, Latin America and Africa, according to the regional breakdown of Chainanalysis. The company, however, does not have access to the purchase orders and cannot know for sure if all the operations are related to the fentanyl trade itself. One of the hypotheses is that they can also collect the purchase of inputs from laboratories in other countries or the sale of commonly used products.

Elliptic, for its part, detected 27 million dollars in transactions to more than 90 Chinese laboratories identified as collaborating with the cartels and assured that the flows have increased at a rate of 450% year after year, also a reflection of how skyrocketed consumption and traffic. To put its results in perspective, the company says that if those 27 million dollars had been allocated only to the purchase of precursors, it would be enough to produce 54,000 million dollars of fentanyl pills at street prices.

The paradox is that these estimates are possible because the operations are traceable. The most staggering calculation does not account for the enormous profit margins, but for the enormous costs in human lives. Around 200 people die every day from the fentanyl epidemic in the United States, according to official figures.

