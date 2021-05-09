Cryptocurrencies Dogecoin cryptocurrency depreciates after Saturday Night Live hosted by Tesla billionaire Elon Musk

Elon Musk said in the program that he is the first SNL presenter with Asperger’s syndrome. “Or at least the first to admit it.”

Cryptocurrency the dogecoin rate turned down a Tesla billionaire Elon Muskin after the humorous Saturday Night Live program on Saturday night.

One of the reasons for Dogecoin’s recent massive price increase has been attributed to the fact that Musk and other public figures have said they have invested in it. This publicity is believed to raise investor interest in many almost as a joke to keep their cryptocurrency.

According to Bloomberg, for example, Elon Musk has tweeted pictures of himself and the Japanese dog Shiba Inu, which is the hallmark of Dogecoin.

Dogecoin was at its all-time highs earlier Saturday before the show began. Its price plummeted after Musk was on the program calling cryptocurrency as the interviewer sparked a peak, Bloomberg news agency reported.

Price fluctuations were large. A dogecoin worth a high of $ 0.73 dropped to a low of $ 0.514 during the program, Bloomberg reports.

Musk was asked several times in the Weekend Update section of the program to explain what dogecoin is.

After telling in different ways what the question was about him in that cryptocurrency, he was finally asked if there was a dogecoin peak [hustle].

“Yeah, it’s on top [hustle], ”Musk said.

The Shiba Inu dog is the symbol of the cryptocurrency dogecoin.­

Musk has said several times before that cryptocurrencies are interesting, but people should invest in them with caution.

For example, Tesla, a manufacturer of electric cars and batteries that he founded, has bought bitcoins, and Tesla can be bought with bitcoins.

South African Elon Musk, 49, is the second richest man in the world with a wealth of just over 180 billion who has repeatedly confused the financial world with his surprising behavior in public.

Musk has not spoken publicly about his Asperger before.

Musk said in the initial monologue that he is quite good at imitating human behavior. He joked that in his speech, intonation hardly changes, “from which reportedly good comedy emerges”.

According to American entertainment media Variety, Musk also joked about the name X Æ A-12, which Musk and the child’s mother Claire Grimes gave to his son. According to Musk, the name is pronounced “as if the cat were walking on the keyboards”.

SNL is In the United States, a national institution. It has been circulating on television since 1975 and is one of the oldest best-time programs still in production.

The program’s new line to expand its presenter’s lineup from comedians to various celebrities has sparked debate in the United States.

For the first time in the program’s history, Saturday Night Live was also streamed on a YouTube channel in more than a hundred countries, Variety said.