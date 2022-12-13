Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Cryptocurrencies | Disgraced crypto entrepreneur Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas

December 13, 2022
Bankman-Fried is the founder of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

The cryptocurrency world from a rising star to a disgrace collapsed Sam Bankman-Fried has been detained in the Bahamas at the request of US authorities.

Bankman-Fried is the founder of the scandal-ridden cryptocurrency exchange FTX, who has left the company’s CEO position. FTX has applied for Chapter 11 procedure in the USA, i.e. corporate reorganization.

The arrest is based on a sealed indictment filed in New York.

