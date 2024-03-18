Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/18/2024 – 17:28

The Key Trends in Crypto report, released by Binance Research, the research arm of the Binance platform, shows that the launch of spot bitcoin index funds (ETFs) in the United States at the beginning of this year gave new impetus to the cryptocurrency market . Since then, the study reports, the asset's market value has increased by 40% with Bitcoin reaching its all-time high on March 13.

According to the survey, released first-hand to the Broadcast Investments (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system), Binance recorded greater retail interest. In the last six months, the number of users using the platform grew by 26%, while the number of users who log in but do not carry out transactions – rose 10% in February.

The company recognizes that the growth recorded occurred after Binance reached an agreement with the United States government last November. “More than 11 million new retail users have registered to trade on Binance since the announcement of the agreements,” it says in a note. More than $8 billion in crypto assets entered the platform, bringing the value of customer assets held on Binance to more than $120 billion, according to data from DefiLlama.

“Typically, when the prices of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies experience significant growth, investors tend to become interested in the crypto market in general, which contributes to the growth in adoption of this asset class more broadly. We are seeing this both from institutional and retail investors, in Brazil and around the world. In times like this, it is important for people to be informed to make solid decisions, avoid scams and choose platforms that offer security, liquidity and transparency, like Binance”, says Guilherme Nazar, general director of Binance for Brazil.