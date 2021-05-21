Cryptocurrencies China plans to limit bitcoin mining, now producing more than 70 percent of the world’s bitcoins

China wants to restrict bitcoin mining and the cryptocurrency market.

China intends to restrict bitcoin mining and cryptocurrency trading to reduce the financial risks associated with the unofficial investment product.

In addition, China intends to take steps to tighten controls on illegal activities in the securities market. According to the news agency Reuters.

Earlier this week, China announced that virtual currencies could not be used as a means of payment. It also banned financial institutions and payment service companies from providing cryptocurrency-related services.

Bitcoin and other virtual currencies the value collapsed after the announcement. This was also the case on Friday.

In virtual currencies the risks of money laundering and investor security are of particular concern to official bodies. In the past, the cryptocurrency market is not actually regulated and crypts are not official currencies, so authorities and governments around the world are wondering how they should be treated.

China’s state-owned television channel CCTV warned on Friday that cryptocurrencies involve “systemic risk,” a risk that affects a broad sector or sector.

“Bitcoin is no longer an investment vehicle to avoid risk. It’s more of a speculative instrument, ”the channel told Reuters.

In addition, citizens were warned that cryptocurrencies are often associated with black market trading, money laundering, arms smuggling, gambling and drug trafficking.

In the journal Nature published according to the study, more and more energy all the time the extraction of exporting bitcoin threatens China’s climate goals.

About 75 percent of bitcoin mining takes place in China, where the price of mining has been driven by the low price of electricity. An estimated 40 percent of the energy used to extract bitcoins in China is of fossil origin.

University of Cambridge estimated electricity consumption required to extract bitcoin has grown by 75 percent since the beginning of 2020.

In mining, the computer solves complex calculations, and the more bitcoins have been mined, the more difficult the calculations become. Excavation requires equipment that provides more computing power. It contributes to an increase in electricity consumption.