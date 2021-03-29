Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin’s value has exploded, according to a recent study, the increase resembles a lottery

The cryptocurrency market has recently enjoyed sharp price increases. Research by the University of Vaasa and the University of Jyväskylä shows that lottery-like behavior plays a role in the pricing of cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrencies prices have been rising sharply at a time when traditional foreign exchange markets are being overshadowed by increased uncertainty as states spend huge sums of money to support their economies in the midst of a global crisis.

For example, the price of bitcoin rose during 2020 from $ 7,200 to $ 29,374. The price increase corresponds to a return of more than 300 percent.

This year, the rise in value has continued at a brisk pace. At 15.45 Finnish time on Monday, the value of bitcoin was about $ 58,190, or more than 98 percent higher than at the beginning of the year.

A recent study by the University of Vaasa and the University of Jyväskylä shows that speculation and lottery-type behavior are significant factors in the pricing of cryptocurrencies. The study looked at the MAX effect of the twenty largest marketable cryptocurrencies. According to it, the extremely high returns of the previous period also describe the possibility of winning, such as the lottery result, in the near future.

Postdoctoral Researcher Klaus Grobys From the University of Vaasa and professor Juha Junttila The University of Jyväskylä found that such a MAX effect was negative for cryptocurrencies. This means that the cryptocurrencies that produced the most before the study produced, on average, less than the cryptocurrencies that produced the least in the week before the study.

The review period of the study was January 2016 to December 2019.

A similar result has been observed in the stock market in the past. It is based on the principles of so-called portfolio analysis.

Grobys and Junttila propose a new statistical method for calculating the risk of return distribution. According to them, the blocks bootstraps method can be used to ensure that the undetectable information contained in the first or second paragraph of the return distribution is preserved, in which case it is used when making investment allocation decisions.

Researchers also find their findings interesting in the sense that the behavioral mechanisms observed by investors in the stock market also exist in the cryptocurrency market.

“Previous studies have shown that the return to average of short-term returns and the rate of recovery are also priced in cross-sectional data on cryptocurrencies. Another recent line of research has shown that 50 percent of Bitcoin’s revenue is related to criminal activity. Our research is the first to show that lottery behavior is also an important factor in the pricing of cryptocurrencies, ”says postdoctoral researcher Grobys in the release.

According to Junttila, lottery-type behavior in some segments may explain some of the rocket-like rise in the cryptocurrency market. According to Junttila, a good example of lottery behavior is Reddit’s Wallstreetbets forum, which became a news topic at the beginning of the year thanks to a campaign to buy Gamestop shares.

The number of small investors investing in individual shares of the forum and the sudden rise in investment have caused a huge rise in the value of shares and collapsed the importance of traditional pricing factors, at least in the short term. Traditionally, pricing is guided by, for example, the company’s profit forecast and profit distribution capacity.

According to Junttila, lottery behavior has been observed in the cryptocurrency market, so MAX behavior may also reflect such activity at the micro-investor level.

“It is clear that the results we receive will require much more consideration in the near future,” Junttila emphasizes.