Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/11/2023 – 19:13

Bitcoin registered gains this session, favored by expectations that United States regulators will approve the cryptocurrency’s ETF (exchange-traded fund). In the wake, ethereum followed the movement and made gains in the trading session.

According to André Franco, head of analysis at MB, in the on-chain analysis (data-driven), there was an accumulation of over 6 thousand bitcoins by long-term investors. “On Ethereum, there were 63 thousand positive net balances placed in stakes (a type of cryptocurrency savings) in the last 24 hours”.

Thus, at 5:23 pm (Brasília time), bitcoin advanced 1.50%, to US$36,227.88 (RS$178,770.10). At its intraday high, it reached its highest level since May 2022. Ethereum was up 6.36%, at US$2,019 (R$9,962.96), according to Binance.