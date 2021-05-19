Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin fell below $ 40,000 for the first time since February – value returned to pre-Tesla rise

The value of Bitcoin peaked at nearly $ 65,000 in mid-April.

Cryptocurrency The value of Bitcoin fell below $ 40,000 on Wednesday for the first time since Feb. 8. At that time, the electric car company Tesla said it bought bitcoins for $ 1.5 billion and the value of the cryptocurrency would shoot a sharp rise.

Bitcoin was already worth less than $ 39,000 on Wednesday, returning to pre-Tesla levels. Since then, the value of the cryptocurrency has returned above the $ 40,000 mark.

Bitcoin’s value peaked at nearly $ 65,000 in mid-April, from which it has fallen about 40 percent in just over a month.

According to Reuters, Bitcoin is on its way to its first declining month since November 2018.

Bitcoin the value has fallen in recent weeks among Tesla’s CEO, among others Elon Muskin with speeches.

First, Musk said Tesla had reversed its decision to accept Bitcoins as a means of payment. Later, her tweets caused confusion about whether Tesla had sold its holdings in Bitcoin.

The value of cryptocurrencies has also been affected by China’s announcement that virtual currencies cannot be used as a means of payment. It also banned financial institutions and payment service companies from providing cryptocurrency-related services.