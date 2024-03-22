Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/22/2024 – 16:55

Cryptocurrencies retreated this Friday, 22nd, with a correction that led bitcoin to move further away from last week's record. Analysts and traders, however, were optimistic about the prospects for digital currencies, even though there are warning signs that the price adjustment may not be over.

At around 4:30 pm (Brasília time), bitcoin lost 2.17%, to US$ 63,794.03 (R$ 332,109.07), while ethereum lost 3.20%, to US$ 3,330.00 (R$ 16,638 .72), according to Binance.

Bitcoin hit a record high near $74,000 last week but has since suffered a sell-off, falling as far as the $60,000 zone in a trough that threatened to give way to a broader correction. Although prices have pared losses, bitcoin remains firmly below its recent peak.

CEO of trading platform SynFutures, Rachel Lin, said that although most market signals are positive, it is still important to watch how this movement plays out.

In a bearish scenario, the market may establish a high and a low at lower levels, which means that the correction will take a long time to materialize. On the other hand, a quick move back to all-time highs would be a sure sign that the correction has already occurred.

The positive scenario, according to analysts, takes into account the relatively steady flows into spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which were approved by US regulators in January.

Optimistic sentiment in broader markets and the impending halving in bitcoin are other forces for momentum.

Issuance of new bitcoin tokens is scheduled to be cut in half next month, reducing supply in what should be a boost to prices if demand – especially from ETFs – remains stable or increases.

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires