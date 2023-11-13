Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 13/11/2023 – 17:55

Bitcoin closed down this Monday, 13th, falling below US$ 37 thousand after surpassing the intraday high mark, while ethereum rose, achieving support above US$ 2 thousand. Despite the retreat of the world’s largest cryptocurrency this session, cryptos maintain an optimistic tone, with investors monitoring a possible new rise motivated by US macroeconomic data.

At 5:30 pm (Brasília time), bitcoin fell 0.72%, to US$36,836.72 (RS$180,794.62). Ethereum was up 2.52%, at US$2,098.59 (R$10,299.88), according to Binance.

According to Titanium Asset analyst Thiago Rigo, cryptocurrencies may react to US consumer inflation data, which will be released tomorrow. According to him, if they indicate an economic slowdown, the market may interpret it as a sign that the Federal Reserve (Fed, the North American central bank) will no longer raise interest rates and bitcoin, “despite being less sensitive to the economic scenario”, may gain from this.

Also this week, American retail sales data will be released. The expectation, according to Yuya Hasegawa, an analyst at cryptocurrency broker Bitbank, is that both indicators point to a slowdown. “If that happens, bitcoin could test $38,000,” she said.

*With information from Dow Jones Newswires