Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/28/2024 – 16:48

Bitcoin retreated this Friday and fell close to 6% on a weekly basis, as it continues its correction movement after the rise of recent months. This week, investors waited for new directions on monetary policy in the United States, but behavior in recent days has been sideways, amid a period of catalyst vacuum.

At 4:30 pm (Brasília time), bitcoin was down 1.98%, at US$ 60,274.80, and ethereum was also down 1.98%, at US$ 3,375.74, according to Binance. During the week, bitcoin fell 5.8%, and ethereum regressed 3.84%.

For Coinbase’s regional director for the Americas, Flávio Plein, “the crypto market closed the week in standby mode, observing the potential impacts coming from the American market, such as the release of data on inflation, cuts in interest rates and elections.”

In a weekly report, Coinbase highlighted that factors such as the sale of bitcoin by the US and German governments weighed on the prices of the world’s largest cryptocurrency, in addition to a new outflow of spot bitcoin ETFs, which contributed to the almost 6% decline in the week. For the month ahead, the crypto brokerage states that there is a certain degree of optimism, due to positive seasonality and an expected improvement in liquidity.