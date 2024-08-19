Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/19/2024 – 16:35

Bitcoin fell on Monday, the 19th, after volatility over the weekend and with difficulties in capitalizing on the benign climate in traditional markets and returning to positive.

At 4:20 pm (Brasília time), bitcoin was down 0.59%, at US$ 59,075.13 (R$ 143,388.63), according to Binance. Ethereum, in turn, was up 0.10%, at US$ 1,570.66 (R$ 7,941.89).

To break out of the downtrend and start rising again, Bitcoin needs to surpass US$62,000, according to Ana de Mattos, technical analyst and partner trader at Ripio. If the price of the cryptocurrency surpasses this level, it could seek higher levels, specifically in the range between US$63,600 and US$67,380, the expert highlighted.

The analyst also considers the scenario in which the price of bitcoin could fall even further. “If the movement is reversed, with a lot of selling flow, the medium to long-term support is in the value areas of US$ 52,700 to US$ 48,500,” she explained.

Bitcoin prices appear to have failed to react to the bullish outlook on Wall Street, with technology stocks performing positively and the Nasdaq rising around 1% in the final stretch of trading on the New York stock exchanges.