Cryptocurrencies | Accused of crypto fraud, Bankman-Fried was released on bail

Crypto exchange FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was released on bail of 250 million. The bail amount is the largest in US history, according to Bloomberg.

Stateside accused of fraud related to cryptocurrency, founder of crypto broker FTX Sam Bankman-Fried has been released pending trial on $250 million bail.

Bankman-Fried was extradited from his country of residence in the Bahamas to the United States the night before Thursday, Finnish time. Bankman-Fried must live at her parents’ home in Palo Alto, California while awaiting trial.

Read more: Accused of crypto fraud, Bankman-Fried was ordered to be extradited to the United States

Financial media Bloomberg’s according to The guarantee amount is the largest in US history, but this does not mean that Bankman-Fried would actually have to dig a hole for the entire amount.

Bankman-Fried’s parents’ house is part of the guarantee. According to Bloomberg, the market value of the house is hardly close to the entire amount, and often the value of the property pledged in guarantee contracts is only about one-tenth of the amount written on paper. The purpose of the amount is to act as a deterrent against breaching the warranty terms.

Bankman-Fried were charged last week with, among other things, fraud and misappropriation of customer funds. Before that was this prisoner In the Bahamas.

The founder of FTX and sister company Alameda Research, which were considered to be worth more than 30 billion dollars before their collapse, has recently said that he only had 100,000 dollars in his account.

FTX collapsed in November and went into corporate restructuring. It had more than a million customer accounts.