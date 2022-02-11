Cryptoassets have conquered the Brazilian investor. According to the Central Bank (BC), in 2021, US$ 6 billion were invested in these assets, an increase of 81.8% compared to the US$ 3.3 billion in 2020. This has been drawing the government’s attention.

Interest extends beyond traditional bitcoin and ethereum to altcoins, stablecoins and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The main causes of so much interest are the increase in interest rates, inflation and the depreciation of the real against the dollar. “Demand has increased due to the search for diversification alternatives by investors”, said the Director of Products and Partnerships at Transfero, sapphire Felix.

According to him, the growth in demand is not restricted to Brazil, but is a global phenomenon, boosted by the digitization of the post-pandemic economy. For the executive, even with the volatility of these assets, it is possible to maximize gains through portfolio diversification. “Bitcoin, like other assets, complements an investment basket well,” he said.

The perspective is that the consolidation of new assets will continue in the coming years, given the change in interest rate policy, both in Brazil and in the United States. “It’s still too early to know. But, in general, the perspectives are positive in a scenario of lower liquidity”, said Felix. His company, Transfero, is a good example.

An international financial solutions company based on blockchain technology based in Crypto Vale, Switzerland, it maintains a crypto-asset pegged to the real (stablecoin) called BRZ. Created in 2019, the BRZ moved BRL 5.7 billion in 2021 alone. “We are the equivalent of an investment bank focused on crypto-assets and we are opening new lines of business in the interest of Brazilians,” he said.

LEGISLATION The interest was so great that even Brasília noticed. A new form of regulation of these assets is already being discussed in the National Congress. Which should be completed by the end of the first semester, according to JL Rodrigues & Consultores Associados specialist, José Luiz Rodrigues. “It is important that regulators pay attention to the opportunities that arise with all this new technology in the crypto market, which modernizes traditional assets through tokenization. But this must be done safely, reducing costs and speeding up financial processes.”

According to Rodrigues, rules already exist today, such as the Federal Revenue Normative Instruction No.

He says that Brazil has one of the safest and most regulated financial systems in the world, and regulatory bodies closely monitor the evolution of new products or models before moving on to regulation. “What happens after a lot of study and discussions. This is precisely what the BC and the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) have been doing to provide greater security.”

Experts warn, however, that this popularization has not come without some downsides. The seemingly inexhaustible opportunities with the growing universe of cryptocurrencies have not only attracted investors. They also caught the attention of scammers and fraudsters, as well as other malicious actors.

Many smart asses saw in this market the opportunity to make money easily. Therefore, Felix warns that investors should understand more about how this market works and look for reliable participants so as not to fall into traps.

The main recommendations are to only use exchanges that have at least one fiscal address in Brazil, i.e. a CNPJ number. Research the company’s reputation in consumer protection services available on the internet. If paying by credit card, issue a virtual card valid for one transaction only.

And finally, invest little. Experts recommend that for those who are neither a professional nor an experienced trader, the maximum limit to be invested is 1% of the equity.