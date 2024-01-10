The American stock exchange watchdog SEC has approved the arrival of listed bitcoin funds, also known as bitcoin ETFs. This makes the cryptocurrency more accessible to a larger group of investors, which, according to experts, can significantly boost the demand for and therefore the price of the digital currency. The regulator approved a total of eleven of these ETFs. “What a historic moment,” exults technical analyst Madelon Vos on X.
