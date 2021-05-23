F.The signs for crypto currencies and their trading venues were seldom as good as these days: As a result of corona restrictions and in search of the thrill at home, private investors are increasingly investing in riskier assets and have also discovered so-called coins for themselves – but the exchanges for them the comparatively young asset class now want to do more and expand their business to include other options such as stocks. They are banking on the increased interest of younger investors, who are currently increasingly interested in stocks, driven by the high price gains in some American tech stocks.

As with digital currencies, private investors speculate on particularly high profits within a very short time. Young adults in particular seem to be interested in cryptocurrencies and the blockchain technology that is often behind it. “None of my students are still interested in stocks, they all just talk about crypto currencies,” says Philipp Sandner, head of the Blockchain Center at the Frankfurt School of Finance. The institute deals with the effects of blockchain technology on companies and the economy.

Not just bitcoin

The top dog Bitcoin, for example, has seen a remarkable increase in value. Since the Corona low in mid-March 2020, the value of a Bitcoin has increased by around fifteen times by the beginning of May. And even after the downward slide of the past few days, a Bitcoin is still worth many times more.

The Dogecoin, which was initially thought of as a joke, has developed even more rapidly: If a Dogecoin was worth around 0.72 euro cents in mid-January, i.e. less than a single cent, the price soared to more than 30 cents. The course was mainly driven by statements by Tesla boss Elon Musk and speculation.

Crypto exchanges and trading venues also want to earn money from the significantly increased trading volume – such as the BSDEX, behind which the Baden-Württemberg stock exchange is. For the managing director of the technical operator of the Stuttgart Stock Exchange Digital Exchange (BSDEX), Max von Wallenberg, crypto currencies are no longer pure speculation. “In addition to stocks or ETFs, cryptocurrencies are also an asset class that is currently becoming more and more established.”

“Can also imagine trading in derivatives in the medium term”

BSDEX is currently offering end customers and institutional investors the sale of four coins, and by the end of the year there should be twice as many. For comparison: On the crypto exchange Coinbase, based in San Francisco, which recently hit the headlines due to its spectacular IPO, 56 different coins are currently tradable.

The BSDEX boss does not want to be put off by the size difference. “When it comes to investing, trust is important and the Stuttgart Stock Exchange has long been a well-known brand,” argues von Wallenberg. According to its own information, BSDEX is Germany’s first regulated trading center for crypto currencies. In addition to it, only the much larger competitor Kraken has a European license as a “multilateral trading system”. Von Wallenberg also emphasizes that all the requirements of the money laundering guidelines are met.

In addition to the two large crypto currencies Bitcoin and Ethereum, which, according to the CoinMarketCap monitoring platform, account for almost two thirds of the global market capitalization of crypto currencies amounting to 1.9 trillion euros, BSDEX is already thinking about other products: “In the medium term, I can also trade with me Introducing derivatives, ”says von Wallenberg.

Much traded Bitcoin ETP

Deutsche Börse wants to make its institutional customers aware of cryptocurrencies in a different way. With so-called Exchange Traded Products (ETP), the company wants to bring OTC trading into a regulated environment. “Crypto ETPs are easier for institutional investors because they already have access to Deutsche Börse and trading is secured by a clearinghouse,” says a spokesman. In March, these accounted for almost one billion euros out of a total of 23 billion euros in sales in the ETF / ETP segment. In the first quarter, a Bitcoin ETP was the most traded product in the area, it said.