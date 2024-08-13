The cryptocurrency market is going through an excellent period of form, to the point of being considered one of the most flourishing at an international level. The proof comes from the numbers of this 2024, truly astonishing, and from a perspective that appears even rosier for the months to come. Europe, from this point of view, presents itself as the greatest global power, conquering the first place in the ranking of international markets. In today’s guide, therefore, we will go into more detail on the most important information related to the success of cryptocurrencies and trading.

The number of new cryptocurrencies is growing

Cryptocurrencies are often thought of as simple speculative digital assets, but this is not the case at all. Many of the new virtual currencies, in fact, are part of a much more complex ecosystem, which connects services, information and financial products. The success of the trading in question, not surprisingly, also and above all depends on the new currencies that have already debuted or will debut in 2024.

Obviously, space must also be dedicated to next crypto 100xwhich specialized guides indicate as the best tool for investors who intend to maximize their earnings. Reference is made specifically to coins that, according to expert forecasts, will grow exponentially and that demonstrate enormous latent potential. Among these, for example, we find PlayDoge, Pepe Unchained, Crypto All Stars and Meme Games.

Cryptocurrency Trading: A Global Phenomenon

Crypto trading, as mentioned, is a constantly growing phenomenon, characterized by unprecedented dynamism. In this context, Europe stands out as a global reference point, positioning itself at the top of the rankings in terms of transaction volume. By 2024, the cryptocurrency trading market is expected to reach a value of over 108 trillion dollars, with Europe leading the sector thanks to an expected transaction volume of 40.5 trillion dollars.

This data not only confirms the leadership role of the Old Continent, but also highlights a 90% increase compared to the data recorded in 2022. The cryptocurrency market is still quite diversified geographically. Europe occupies a market share of 37.32%, closely followed by Asia, with 36.17% of global transactions. The United States, despite being an important player, records a volume of approximately 2,000 billion dollars: a figure that, although significant, places the USA in a minority position compared to the European leadership. A situation that could change for the better with thepossible election of Trumpas he himself declared.

Other data related to the success of crypto trading

Europe’s dominance in crypto trading can be partly attributed to a progressive and well-structured regulatory regime. European regulations, especially the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation, aim to regulate the cryptocurrency and stablecoin sector with clear and detailed rules. With the partial entry into force of MiCA on June 30, and the other regulations expected in December 2024, Europe is laying the foundation for a safe, transparent and sustainable cryptocurrency market in the long term.

In this context, exchanges also play a fundamental role, as demonstrated once again by the data relating to the scores of satisfaction, diffusion and use. This ranking is Won by Binancewhich dominates this market in over 100 countries around the globe. Binance, moreover, can currently count on trading volumes that reach as much as 2,770 billion dollars.

Then follow other exchanges such as OKX and Cex.io, with volumes of 759 and 1.83 billion dollars respectively. These are data extrapolated taking into account the web traffic of the exchanges, therefore indicative but not 100% precise. Secondly, it is also worth highlighting the EU’s commitment to educating citizens regarding the understanding of cryptocurrencies as financial and technological assets. The goal is to allow the population, as well as future investors, to fully understand these digital products, and to protect them at the same time by promoting specific regulations.

An indicator of the growing interest in cryptocurrency trading is also provided by the number of active users on the aforementioned exchanges. Binance, the undisputed leader in the sector, celebrated the record of 200 million users on July 5, 2024: a milestone that underlines the great popularity of this platform and the trust placed by investors in the trading services it offers.

In conclusion, the crypto trading market is currently in a phase of truly remarkable expansion, with Europe confirming itself as the epicenter of this growth. Thanks to a solid regulatory framework and the adoption of reliable exchanges, the Old Continent currently fears no rivals. As mentioned, however, even the USA could soon climb back up the slope, in case they were to organize a national plan dedicated to cryptocurrencies, as Donald Trump would like.