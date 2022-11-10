In the app stores for smartphones, offers to issue virtual and physical cards of the international payment systems Visa and Mastercard appeared, Izvestia discovered.

Pyypl, Bitfree, Monpay services attract customers by the fact that with the help of such cards you can not only pay for purchases abroad, but also withdraw cash. At the same time, a bank account is opened for the service and replenished with cryptocurrency. The buyer pays in dollars and euros.

“The emergence of alternatives to traditional bank cards that have stopped working against the backdrop of sanctions is an obvious plus. However, only a limited number of consumers will be able to use such new services. This is primarily due to the lack of the required high level of financial literacy and experience in dealing with cryptocurrency, and the second reason is clearly more acute, ”Artem Sokolov, president of the Association of Internet Trade Companies (AKIT), told Izvestia.

Keeping money on such cards is extremely risky, according to experts. In the event of pressure from regulators, Russians may be denied access to these accounts and it will be impossible to receive funds from the crypto service, they warned.

Reviews about the work of these services turned out to be contradictory. So, users report errors in the operation of platforms, including with registration and logging into an account. Some customers even accuse the services of fraud.

In reviews of Pyypl, for example, it is indicated that after payment, the system cancels the payment, but does not return the money. In addition, funds are sometimes lost during the operation, and not all sites accept payment through cards, consumers write.

Feedback on the work of Bitfree is opposite: a number of users were able to add a card to Apple Pay and paid with it in European countries. On the territory of the Russian Federation, these crypto cards do not work.

