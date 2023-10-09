Texts address the actions of virtual asset service providers and increase punishment for fraudsters

The president of the CPI on cryptocurrencies, deputy Aureo Ribeiro (Solidarity-RJ). stated this Monday (9.Oct.2023) that, if approved, the proposals suggested in the commission’s report could yield the government R$1 billion per year. “With these indications, Brazil begins to collect R$ 1 billion per year and the expectation for the 1st collection is R$ 6 billion, because it will charge what it has not collected in the last 6 years“, he said. The rapporteur, deputy Ricardo Silva (PSD-SP), proposed 4 bills. The texts, among other determinations, deal with the actions of virtual asset service providers and increase punishments for those who obtain illicit gains through fraud. “Not voting on this bill means losing revenue in our country”, said Aureo.