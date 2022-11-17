Crypto platform FTX is no more. At least, if the bankruptcy filed for Monday is granted. The soap opera does not end there: the first lawsuit has now been announced and the debacle can accelerate regulation in the crypto market.

FTX is a digital platform on which consumers can trade cryptocurrencies. The platform was also active on the Dutch market, although it turned out that there was no permission for this. About 2 million Dutch households invest in crypto, how many of them invested with FTX is unknown.

The fall of FTX started with the implosion of the “stable” cryptocurrency TerraUSD. Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO and founder of both FTX and trading house Alameda Research, used Alameda to help other small crypto companies that suffered losses from Terra’s collapse by lending them millions. But that cost Alameda too much.

Large shortfalls arose, which Bankman-Fried compensated by boosting Alameda’s balance sheet with billions from FTX. Those billions consisted partly of customer credits. According to news agency Reuters, $10 billion went to Alameda from FTX customers – at least a billion of which is now nowhere to be seen.

CoinDesk, a website about the crypto sector, published early November a critical piece about the financial intertwining between FTX and Alameda. The value of Alameda would also be largely based on FTT, FTX’s own crypto coin.

A few days after the article, investors panicked and withdrew $5 billion in FTT from the exchange. FTX did have other crypto coins on its balance sheet. But when FTX and trading house Alameda wanted to monetize it to pay customers, the price of almost all cryptocurrencies plummeted. This widened the liquidity gap even further. To meet all customer claims, FTX would need around $8 billion more.

Changpeng Zhao, founder and owner of major competitor Binance, expressed the intention to save FTX with a takeover. He eventually decided against this because of the financial uncertainty and possible investigations by US regulators. It drove prices down even further.

Classic bank run

Bankman-Fried resigned last Friday, and FTX filed for bankruptcy on Monday. The event is very similar to a classic bank run and differs little from the credit crisis of 2008, economist at ING Teunis Brosens said last week to NRC. “Where we then had blind faith in mathematical models that could turn junk mortgages into triple-A investment products, now with crypto we have blind faith that algorithms and smart contracts can turn volatile tokens into something stable.”

The question is whether the demise of FTX will accelerate regulation for crypto

Strict rules for regulating the erratic crypto market in the European Union were already in the works, and are likely to take effect in 2024. Currently, supervision is limited, also says De Nederlandsche Bank. The question is whether the demise of FTX can accelerate that regulation, as happened before when tens of thousands of angry customers in 1930, during the Great Depression, went to the ailing Bank of the United States to withdraw money, which marked the end of meant the bank. This eventually led to global supervision of the banking system.

According to news agency Reuters, FTX may have after the bankruptcy more than a million creditors. Bankman-Fried will also be allowed to prepare for a lawsuit: American lawyer Adam Moskowitz filed a mass case against FTX, CEO Bankman-Fried and celebrities such as Gisele Bündchen, Shaquille O’Neal and Larry David, who actively promoted the platform.