Crypto Market | “I’ve lost all my savings” – Collapsed crypto company Celsius’ customers beg for their funds back in letters filled with shame and despair

The judge overseeing the bankruptcy of the crypto company Celsius is receiving letters from disappointed and shocked customers who have lost their savings to the crypto company that has also been accused of a Ponzi scam.

Cryptocurrency company Celsius’ customers are begging for their money back from the collapsed company’s bankruptcy estate.

The judge overseeing the company’s bankruptcy is flooded hundreds of lettersin which people tell about their miserable fates after losing all their savings to a crypto company, reports news agency AFP.

Letters have been written by crypto world novices as well as experienced crypto investors. Investments range in size from a few hundred dollars to seven figures.

There have been investors from all over the world. At the time of its collapse, Celsius had approximately 1.7 million customers.

The letters are filled with anger, shame, despair and regret, even suicidal thoughts. Many have lost all their savings that were intended for retirement security or for their children’s education.

Some had also recommended Celsius to their relatives, whose funds are also gone now.

“This is one of the most crushing experiences of my life, but what makes it even more painful is that I advised my three sons to invest in Celsius and now they too are suffering shocking losses,” says one letter.

Before everything everyone who writes feels that the CEO of Celsius Alex Mashinsky has betrayed them.

“I have been a loyal customer of Celsius since 2019, and I feel that Alex Mashinsky has lied about everything,” says one customer.

“Alex talked about how Celsius would be safer than banks.”

Mashinsky, born in 1965, founded Celsius in 2017. Mashinsky markets Celsius as a safe investment that generates profit with high interest.

Mashinsky appeared at events wearing t-shirts that said “banks are not your friends.”

As the crypto fever progressed, Celsius became a popular company, as it promised huge interest returns of up to 18 percent on investments.

Celsius’ operation was based on the fact that it lent the funds people invested in the company forward at a certain interest rate. The returns were supposed to be returned to the investment clients.

The interest income combined with the promised low risk sounded too good to be true to many. The system actually sounded like a Ponzi scam, from which Celsius is now being blamed. A Ponzi scam is a pyramid scheme where someone collects capital for an imagined or existing investment, promising exceptionally and uniquely fast and high returns on the investments.

Still, many ventured into the crypto lender’s bandwagon.

At the turn of the year, more than 20 billion euros worth of assets had been deposited into Celsius. In May, the assets managed by Celsius were just over ten billion euros.

Past the year has been a wild time for the crypto market.

Bitcoin’s price has fallen more than 60 percent from the peak readings. The rates of other cryptos have dropped even more sharply.

The founder of the Onecoin cryptocurrency has been added to the FBI’s list of ten most wanted criminals.

There were also persistent rumors about Celsius’s problems throughout the spring, but Celsius and Mashinsky assured until the collapse that everything was fine.

A few days before the service was closed, Mashinsky assured on his social media channels that the company has enough liquidity and everyone has the opportunity to get their property back without any problems.

On June 13, Celsius blocked customers from withdrawing funds from their service. Customers were unable to withdraw funds or trade on the service, despite just two days earlier Mashinsky had said it was possible to do so.

“We were forced to take this action in the interest of our community,” Celsius stated in the release and justified the suspension of redemptions with “extreme market conditions.”

A month later, Mashinsky filed for bankruptcy.

According to the bankruptcy filing, Celsius owed approximately $4.72 billion to its customers.

Now disappointed customers are demanding their money back, as they feel they were cheated and that Mashinsky acted dishonestly before the disaster.

Many are also suffering from an acute shortage of money. They are asking for expedited processing so they can get money for food and rent. In the letters, people say that they cannot sleep or concentrate on work.

“I have lost all my savings and it has irreversible effects on my and my family’s well-being. I am ashamed, humiliated, and frankly angry that I trusted a company that has clearly acted fraudulently.” in a letter let’s tell.

“When I got to the end of the email, I collapsed on the floor, holding my head in my hands and holding back tears“, says one person who had invested about 50 thousand dollars in Celsius.

One customer said that he had received a 525 thousand dollar government-guaranteed loan, which he had invested in Celsius. The client says in the letter that he has considered killing himself.

Otherwise as with traditional banks, Celsius’ funds were not insured.

For example, in Finland, the funds of banks are deposit protected, which means that if the bank runs into difficulties, the funds in the customers’ accounts are insured up to 100,000 euros.

Bankruptcy proceedings are lengthy and investors may never see their funds again.

“It’s not unusual for people to end up with a round zero in these situations,” says the banking and business expert Don Coker According to AFP.

“Of course I feel sorry for anyone who loses their investment in this way, but in these situations you have to be aware of the risks.”