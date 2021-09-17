Both the Destroy All Humans! Original as the remake released in summer of last year were two fun games, very special and those that are known as “the favorites of the public.” THQ Nordic did well and repeat with the reconstruction of its sequel: Destroy All Humans 2! Reprobed. We have seen it and it looks good

Destroy All Humans is one of those crazy and kaffir games that you always want to play. They are not video games with a great story or deep characters. They go to what they do honestly and that is very much appreciated. The original was released in 2016. Four years later its remake arrived. And this new title, which only adjusted gameplay, elements of quality of life, rhythm and technical muscle, showed that the formula kept working. Its keys are an adorable character and many crazy weapons to annoy the existence of our enemies.

With that alone, and a hilarious setting, Destroy All Humans won the hearts of all of us who enjoyed it. However, the game had a lot of room for improvement; for example, it could have done with more weapons, bigger stages, more variety in missions and a deep optimization of the navigation system of Crypto’s spaceship, its protagonist. Fortunately, all of that seems to be in the sequel. whose remake has just been announced by THQ Nordic. The project is still in the alpha phase and is not expected until 2022, but we have already seen what it will offer us at its launch for PS5, Xbox Series and PC.

This Destroy All Humans: Reprobed, as a remake, it will be very continuous with the reconstruction work that was made of the original. That is, weapons, settings, characters, history and situations will remain intact, but everything will be done again from scratch on a technical level. That means that the graphics, the aesthetics of the areas, the animations and also the cinematic sequences that will narrate the adventures of Crypto torturing, devouring and capturing humans will improve a lot while conquering Earth.

These changes are greatly appreciated. In this continuation we will travel around the world. The locations where we will unleash chaos will not be located only in America, but we will also go to the United Kingdom or Russia. Already in this alpha phase it has been seen how the environments have gained a lot thanks to this remake, with a cloudy, rainy and gray London and a more vibrant Japan. But not only in the environments has the game won with the remake, also in the management of the action.

Although not technically a pointer, so many light and particle effects are appreciatedDuring the presentation video that was shown to the press moving with the game engine, Crypto was able to fight with a large number of enemies while using all his weapons, both old and new. Although it is not a technically state-of-the-art video game, it is nice to be able to see so many effects of lights and particles occurring at the same time without that obscuring the visibility of the fighting. With regard to weapons, there will be four new ones in relation to the first game. To highlight two. One of them will let us throw sticky balls that will make the elements to which they adhere bounce without stopping. This will turn the city into a huge pinball. Another weapon, called Free Love, will make people dance. If we can get a lot of people to do it, a party will be organized. This second gadget is great for the setting: the crazy 60s. Unfortunately, the team has not taken the opportunity to change more things, but this is a very indebted remake of the original.

Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed feels good

With more weapons, bigger stages and a good technical readjustment with respect to its predecessor, the truth is that this remake looks very good. In addition, from THQ Nordic they have warned that they are adjusting things that they did not like too much of the one they launched in 2020: especially with regard to the ship. Now the collisions and the attacks carried out from it will work better, and we will be able to force the civilians to leave their houses to absorb them all at once. It is also noted that the game points to Xbox Seris and PS5, because it looks so good within your own limitations. Of course, the video game still has many ways of the early 2000s and PS2 game. Both the AI, the presentation of the battles or the development of the action have that aftertaste that perhaps it is already too old. But to be able to assess that, it is still missing. For now what needs to be said is that the sequel is being cared for with the same care as the first, so the fans can be happy and calm. And by the way, it comes with a cooperative mode of which more details have not been given yet.

