The domino effect unleashed by the crisis in the universe crypto It continues to claim new victims. The last to announce problems has been Genesis Trading, specialized in offering financial services oriented to digital currencies. The firm, based in New York, has released a statement on Wednesday announcing that it is paralyzing repayments and the granting of new loans. “FTX has created unprecedented market turmoil, resulting in abnormal withdrawal requests that have exceeded our current liquidity.”

The group granted $131 billion worth of loans last year, but in 2022 its position became much weaker after the bankruptcy in July of crypto fund Three Arrows Capital, to which it had granted $2.4 billion worth of loans. Now, another bankruptcy, that of the FTX cryptocurrency buying and selling platform, where it also has 175 million stuck, puts its viability at risk, by sowing mistrust among customers of many businesses in the ecosystem cryptomany of whom have chosen to move their capital to safer destinations.

In the text, the company acknowledges that when Three Arrows Capital, based in Singapore, stopped complying with the repayments, its liquidity profile suffered, which led them to try to strengthen it and reduce risks. The arrival of another storm, that of the abrupt end of FTX, has put an end to that effort. “After consulting with our advisors and financial advisors, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily suspend withdrawals and the issuance of new loans in the credit business.”

Genesis’s decision may just be the start of new turmoil. The one with the most ballots to become the next victim is the cryptocurrency buying and selling platform BlockFi, which after the bankruptcy of FTX acknowledged that it maintains “significant exposure” to the Bahamas-based firm.

Binance announces a bailout fund

The possibility of contagion is mobilizing the most powerful players in the world crypto. Changpeng Zhao, founder and CEO of Binance, the world’s largest platform, announced this week a rescue fund to break this dynamic, which threatens to take a good number of companies in the sector ahead. “To further reduce the cascading negative effects of FTX, Binance is forming an industry recovery fund to help projects that are strong but in a liquidity crisis. More details soon,” Zhao said.

Binance was precisely one of the candidates to rescue FTX, but after opening the account books, it rejected the operation because it did not like what it saw in them, a hole that has left around a million clients without their savings, perhaps to forever. This succession of negative news started by FTX and now continued by Genesis have also hit bitcoin, the main cryptocurrency, which this Wednesday dropped an additional 3% and has already lost two-thirds of its value so far this year.

Binance has denied that it has any exposure to Genesis, but others are not so lucky. Gemini Trust Co., the cryptocurrency platform run by the Winklevoss brothers, who became famous due to their legal battle with Mark Zuckerberg over who owned the original idea of ​​Facebook, has admitted that one of its services was has been affected, and they have been forced to stop withdrawals from their loan service. “We are disappointed,” they say in a statement published this Wednesday.