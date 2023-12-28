Some clients of the Binance crypto exchange from Russia received notifications that they need to close positions and withdraw funds before December 29. The reasons for the requirement and other details were explained in the company’s Telegram channel.

“At this time, Binance users who have not received the message do not need to take any action,” the message said.

They also asked to follow official announcements on the website and notification letters.

As noted RBC, users were asked to “settle all outstanding obligations” and transfer funds from a futures wallet to a spot wallet, from where they could easily withdraw them to the CommEX exchange or any other crypto platform.

Binance technical support explained that letters about closing positions were sent to those whose “location is temporarily or permanently determined on the territory of the Russian Federation.”

September 27 Binance announced its withdrawal from Russia and the sale of the Russian business to CommEX. At the same time, it was said that in the next few months the crypto exchange would stop providing services in the Russian Federation. The company explained that it is making “every effort to ensure a seamless user experience during this transition.”

In December, the Binance cryptocurrency exchange announced that it would stop supporting transactions in the Russian national currency from January 31, 2024. Avosend executive director Julia Boland on December 12 doubted that after this the other exchanges would abandon the ruble. According to her, such changes will not have a significant impact globally. The Russian market will be redistributed among other participants, and perhaps new strategies and schemes will emerge, she added.

Before this, on November 23, it became known that account holders on Binance withdrew over $1 billion in one day, not counting bitcoins. This was reported by CNBC with reference to data from Nansen. The main reason for this situation was the difficulties experienced by the crypto exchange: the resignation of CEO Changpeng Zhao, a blow to its reputation in the form of a $4.3 billion fine for violating bank secrecy laws.