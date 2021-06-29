Formula 1 went ahead: a statement issued on Tuesday morning between the two races in Austria formalized the entry of Crypto.com among the sponsors of the top racing series, preceding, it is said, other announcements in other sports , like football, given that it could become Inter’s main sponsor instead of Pirelli.

Crypto.com, the Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency exchange company, becomes a new Formula 1 Global Partner and will not just sponsor the Sprint qualifying, i.e. Saturday’s 100km races that will start from the GP of Great Britain, but will appear on the track on all the events of the world championship.

Satisfied Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of F1:

“We are delighted to welcome Crypto.com to the Formula 1 family, confirming the ability to attract global brands that believe in technology and innovation.”

The agreement is multi-year and F1’s idea is to involve Chrypto.com in various initiatives that will go far beyond mere sponsorship. In fact, on the occasion of the Belgian GP, ​​a new award will be launched which will enhance the ambition and courage shown on the track.

Chrypto.com is a rapidly expanding cryptocurrency platform that already boasts 10 million users, since the Crypto.com Visa card is the most popular in the world being available in 30 countries.

Kris Marszalek, co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com, admits:

“We are extremely proud to be the first cryptocurrency sponsor in Formula 1. We join with other prestigious brands that support F1 by focusing on innovation. We would like to bring something new to the GPs by connecting the fans to the sport in new ways ”.