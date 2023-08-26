Actor Pavel Derevyanko received two lawsuits demanding to pay 45 million rubles, reports Base. The star of the movie “Tumbler” and the TV series “Unprincipled” decided to earn extra money on the crypto business, but was inattentive to the matter.

According to Baza, in 2021, the acquaintances suggested that Derevyanko invest in the crypto business and then receive monthly interest on investments. The actor agreed and invested about a million rubles. After some time, this money returned to him, moreover, he received ten percent of the profit.

After that, an acquaintance advised Derevianko to cooperate with a more experienced crypto businessman in order to receive more significant profits. The actor signed the contract almost without looking and began to wait for the proceeds. However, after some time, instead of money, he received two lawsuits for 45 million.

Now Derevyanko will have to figure out the origin of these debts. The actor is sure that an acquaintance and a crypto businessman simply deceived him.

