A.Stock market history will be written this Wednesday. Then Coinbase dares to step onto the floor in New York. The IPO will be a leap into the unknown for Coinbase: After all, 100 million shares are to be placed directly. And this via a relatively inexpensive process: there is no need for support from investment banks, as well as costly pricing.

However, these peculiarities could lead to turbulence on the floor. Coinbase is listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol Coin. According to the documents of the American Securities and Exchange Commission, the market value is around 91.5 billion dollars. In comparison: The company is worth about as much as Deutsche Telekom.

The Intercontinental Exchange, which operates the New York Stock Exchange, among other things, only has a market capitalization of just under $ 66 billion. Coinbase is now worth about as much as the Nasdaq and the UK’s London Stock Exchange combined.

Tesla active

But the $ 91.5 billion does not have to end there. Some analysts see more than 100 billion dollars within reach, others even expect more than 170 billion dollars. Either way, the IPO is another milestone for digital currencies.

After a large corporation with Tesla had invested part of its cash reserves in Bitcoin, the IPO of one of the largest marketplaces is the next step in the normalization of digital currencies. For regulators, a ban or significant restrictions will be much more difficult, the more digital currencies are linked to the real financial industry.

Favorable moment

In any case, the moment is favorable for Coinbase: Not only is the Bitcoin price climbing to new heights, most recently exceeding the $ 60,000 mark for the first time. The latest business figures, about which the FAZ already reported, were also impressive and should have made the company, which was only founded in 2012, attractive to many investors.

Spurred on by the surge in digital currencies, the number of users more than quadrupled from 13 million to 56 million in the first three months. Sales had increased almost tenfold compared to the same quarter of the previous year to 1.8 billion dollars – in the first quarter of 2020 it was only 191 million dollars. The preliminary profit for the first quarter was estimated at 730 to 800 million dollars. Good news for 37-year-old founder and Coinbase boss Brian Armstrong.

Risk of price fluctuations

How can this success be explained? It is primarily related to the rising prices for digital currencies: Coinbase generates almost all of its sales – 96 percent – with small fees for trading digital currencies. If the price rises, more people trade in digital currencies, and the amount also rises: Because Coinbase requires a percentage participation in every trade, which is then higher at a higher price. But investors should sit up and take notice here: Sales and profits fluctuate accordingly with the prices of digital currencies. And these have very high deflections – upwards and downwards. This can be seen on a much smaller scale at the Bitcoin Group, which operates the online marketplace bitcoin.de in this country. Since October the rate has risen from 25 euros to 60 euros. The first big Bitcoin boom four years ago shows how quickly it can then go down: At that time, the price also rose from 8 euros to around 80 euros, only to then fall back to below 20 euros. Something similar can threaten Coinbase.

The other major danger arises from imitators: the business model can in principle be interchanged at will. So sooner or later there will be more competition. The fact that PayPal has already started trading Bitcoin in the United States is at the tip of the iceberg. There are numerous smaller retailers and more and more are trying to convince customers of their own platform with low fees.

For Coinbase this means: The provider has to justify its own fees with more performance or can only demand lower fees. The former is not that easy, as numerous failures on the trading platform have shown. And the latter would not be exactly beneficial for the business result. In any case, the Coinbase IPO is fueling the price frenzy of digital currencies. A new record was set at $ 62,741 for one Bitcoin. The market capitalization of all digital currencies is now $ 2.15 trillion.