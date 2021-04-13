Crypto Bitcoin price again breaks records, listed Coinbase is estimated to swell to 100 billion as a result of cryptoboom

Coinbase was founded in 2012. On Wednesday, its market capitalization could reach $ 100 billion.

Cryptocurrency the value of bitcoin broke its new record on Tuesday. The value of the cryptocurrency rose to $ 63,235, or about € 53,167, on Tuesday at 12.52 Finnish time.

The increase in the value of Bitcoin is due to the listing of a company called Coinbase on the New York Stock Exchange. Coinbase will be listed on Wednesday.

News agency Welcome to Bloomberg The market value of Coinbase will rise to as much as $ 100 billion. News site According to CNBC the company’s market capitalization is likely to be between $ 50 billion and $ 100 billion.

That market value is inconceivably high for a company that didn’t even exist ten years ago. For example, of the companies listed in the S & P500 stock index, which tracks U.S. majors, just over 80 have a market capitalization of more than $ 100 billion. The market value describes the value of all the company’s shares.

Coinbase is a company founded in 2012 that enables trading in a cryptocurrency like bitcoin. The company is the largest cryptocurrency trading venue in the United States in terms of trading volume. According to the company it has 56 million users and last year had revenue of $ 1.27 billion. In the previous year, turnover was 533 million, an increase of almost 140 per cent per year.

In January – March this year alone, the company estimated its net sales at 1.8 billion.

According to the Digital Chamber of Commerce, a cryptocurrency lobbyist interviewed by CNBC, the market value of 100 billion presented to the company may even be too low.

“I think the value of 150 billion can be closer to the truth,” said the representative of the interest group Perianne Boring To CNBC.

He bases his view on Coinbase’s rapid growth rate and the “undervaluation” of bitcoin.

Bitcoin there may be many views on the undervaluation, but the fact is that its value has risen alarmingly rapidly since the beginning of 2020. Back in early 2020, the price of bitcoin was about $ 7,258, now the price is more than 763 percent higher.

Coinbase is one of the big winners of the cryptocurrency boom.

Bitcoin has also attracted large companies such as the electric car company Tesla as an investment target. In February, Tesla bought bitcoins for $ 1.5 billion. It later announced that it would allow the purchase of Tesla cars with bitcoins. According to Bloomberg, the move of companies like Tesla to bitcoins is the “Grail bowl” of Coinbase’s business.

What is certain is that the current estimate of Coinbase’s market value makes its founders fabulously rich. Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam founded Coinbase in 2012, three years after the establishment of bitcoin.

Armstrong was working at Airbnb, a fast food company at the time, and Ehrsam was a banker at Goldman Sach.

Now, Bloomberg estimates Armstrong’s stock is worth $ 15 billion and Ehrsam’s $ 2 billion.