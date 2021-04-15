Announcement of Coinbase’s IPO in Times Square in New York this Wednesday. SHANNON STAPLETON / Reuters

The IPO – to the Nasdaq specifically – of Coinbase this Wednesday is the financial and digital news of the first months of 2021. The listing of a large crypto company for the first time shows the rise of digital assets. It also represents an intersection between the trading of crypto assets and the traditional financial markets. After years of resistance and disbelief on the part of conventional agents (including regulators) about the operation and risks for investors of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, a milestone has been reached: the status quo (understand the stock markets of a lifetime) gives letter of nature to the crypto industry. The premiere was striking, with a starting valuation that gave it a capitalization of 65,000 million dollars, 2.5 times what Nasdaq itself is valued as a platform.

It coincides in time with a new rally of bitcoin —and similar—, breaking records and without a ceiling in sight, and that may be an effect of this stock market premiere. The strong demand for this digital currency, together with the rigidity of supply, makes it a relatively scarce asset, an essential factor in the push in its price. It must be borne in mind that, since the crisis of 2008, financial markets, with low interest rates, have hardly had assets – neither fixed income nor variable, neither gold or raw materials – with attractive returns comparable to crypto . Of course, with all the precautions. It is a poorly monitored market, about which the large operators are unknown, although some large banks, institutional investors and technology companies already participate in it. Even recognizing the high volatility of digital currencies, not suitable for all investors, some negative connotations that have existed on these instruments in the financial industry seem to have evaporated.

The officialization of Coinbase may lead to other changes. It can be the gateway for a greater link between an old market (Wall Street, Nasdaq) in need of renovation and the new one (crypto). However, a growing regulation will soon knock on the doors of that company, which is defined (can be read on its website) as an electronic money platform for the transfer of assets. It is likely that the American securities markets supervisor (the Securities Exchange Commission or SEC) will end up subjecting Coinbase to other market regulations, even considering it as just another exchange. That would imply much more regulation and transparency and also the need to increase its capitalization, which would reduce its apparent current profitability.

Despite the skepticism with which crypto assets have been received so far, the milestone forces them to reconsider their role in the future and whether greater security and transparency can be guaranteed – something complicated by the structure with which they operate – in their operation. Young generations of people and companies have bet on it. Now it remains to be seen if it will become a more widespread way of investing or operating in the future. This Wednesday it appears that an important step was taken in that direction, although regulators will have the last word.