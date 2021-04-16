An online sale of one pixel protected by NFT was sold by $ 1.76 million at Sotheby’s auction house.

An NFT is “a non-fungible token”, a form of digital asset that is based on the same type of blockchain that bitcoins use and that became very popular this year with digital works of art, the first tweet in history and even a newspaper article that fetched sky-high prices. It is the way to digitally protect the originality of a digital artwork.

The Pixel, the NFT in question, is basically a single pixel image, from an artist known as Pak, with the username of Twitter @muratpak.

The pixel was part of a digital art sale for a total of 21.8 million, the auction house said.

The NFTs in the collection are represented by animated images designed by Pak. They are white and gray three-dimensional shapes on a black background, in addition to the pixel, which is just a gray square.

Sotheby’s sale, called The Fungible Collection, had a complex structure, including a series of digital cubes that collectors could buy for between 650 and 1900, receiving an amount of NFT based on how many cubes will be purchased.

The sale also included four limited edition NFTs that were awarded to winners of specific works, including paying the highest amount for a Pak artwork on the secondary market and posting the hashtag #PakWasHere.

In each case, no physical object changed hands as they are digital works. NFTs exist exclusively in digital form, with blockchain They act as a public ledger to verify your ownership status.

“These new crypto investors have a very different aesthetic and taste profile than a traditional collector would have, so it is important to provide a combination and a range of collectibles at Sotheby’s to appeal to a wide variety of audiences, “he explained.

Buyers were able to pay in cryptocurrency Ether, debit or credit card.

The NFT that was sold the first time: a gif of a cat. Photo Giphy

The first NFT ever sold was a gif of a well-known cat. Then the rest of the resonant cases began to arrive.

Then there were other resonant cases. Canadian singer Claire Boucher, better known by her stage name Grimes, he managed to make 6 million dollars in 20 minutes with the sale of his “crypto art”: a series of paintings that exist only virtually.

In New York he even opened a physical gallery with digital works (as strange as it sounds).

The day after the opening, in fact, an exhibition dedicated to NFTs also started in Shanghai.

Immaterial by nature, each work is presented on a giant screen or by projection, in a space located two steps from Union Square in Manhattan.

The trend for NFTs appears to be growing.

