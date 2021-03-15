W.em it is a mystery why Christie’s in New York auctioned a work of art stored in the blockchain as a “non-fungible token” (NFT) for the first time and why the digital collage “Everydays: The First 5000 Days” by Beeple reached a record price of 60.25 Raised million dollars (almost seventy million with a buyer’s premium), you can continue to puzzle: The operator of the NFT fund Metapurse, who operates under the pseudonym Metakovan and who has already acquired other Beeples digital works of art on the Nifty Gateway platform, has known itself as the buyer.

The “New York Times” quotes from a Google Meet interview organized by Christie’s, in which Metakovan stated that he had paid the entire purchase price including premium for “Everydays: The First 5000 Days” in the crypto currency Ether. The auction house did not reveal his identity. The tech journalist Amy Castor speculatesthat the cover name could be Singapore-based tech entrepreneur Vignesh Sundaresan. On her website she writes that Metakovan is bundling Beeple’s digital art in a speculative fund in which the artist himself has also invested.

Metakovan himself has meanwhile characterized himself in interviews as a man from Southeast Asia who does not even physically own a house or a car and only accumulates digital possessions. Through an employee who also speaks under a pseudonym, he let it be known that he wanted to set up a digital museum for the acquired work. It should be made accessible to the public in a virtual architecture via a website. However, many of the cartoons from the “Everydays” project can already be seen; on Beeple’s Instagram account beeple_crap, where they were originally posted.

NFT art, which enables digital works with blockchain technology to create new opportunities for capitalist value creation, is celebrated by crypto enthusiasts as the democratization of the art business, as an outbreak of traditional trade with its rules and circles. The purchase by Metakovan points in a different direction: NFT trading shows itself to be a playground for crypto-financially strong nerds and entrepreneurs who are looking for new speculative objects. It is not transparent