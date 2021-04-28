We are used, from the specialized press itself, to give great fanfare to the most immediate releases in serialized format. The great streaming entertainment platforms take the lead, but there are other worlds that are in it, such as the Dark television channel, focused on horror films, whose schedule also includes series, released weekly in exclusive. A few months ago they announced, for example, ‘Crow’s Blood’, a curious six-episode Japanese miniseries that approached the subject of genetic engineering from a chilling perspective. Starring members of the musical groups AKB48 and HKT48, a phenomenon in Japan, it talks about the problem of cloning in the framework of a high school, where a small group of students live a succession of situations as unique as they are macabre. A teenage girl commits suicide, jumping off the roof of the academic building, but survives the tragic event as if nothing had happened. Strange moments, of tension and domestic horror. Last Friday saw the light in the programming ‘Cryptid’, a praised Swedish production, unprecedented for these payments, which also takes place in the student habitat. It consists of a dozen episodes, around twenty minutes long, easily assimilated, loaded with mystery and gore scenes.

‘Cryptid’, which has already been tagged as “Nordic terror” – the Dark channel itself dedicates a cycle to this supposed trend – is the first Swedish nationality proposal with these characteristics. Short chapters, fluid pieces that are easily eaten, with the youth audience as a target. The scene where the action takes place is imaginable. A picturesque town, located by a lake, in deep Sweden, where nothing ever happens. Until in the cafeteria of the institute a somewhat agitated conversation between two teenagers in heat ends with the death of one of the interlocutors in strange circumstances. He goes to the other neighborhood, unleashing unexpected events, with a horrifying sequence in which his head explodes as he speaks, splashing the entire room, as in the famous scene from ‘Scanners’, David Cronenberg’s classic, forever in memory of any self-respecting moviegoer. The bewilderment is already sown with such a shocking moment, which connects with a recent film, ‘Spontaneus’ aka ‘Spontaneous’, released directly in Movistar, an “explosive love story” where at any moment your classmates can explode like a piñata , covering the desks and the blackboard with blood and guts. An exceptional starting point that does not have a development to match. So far the reasonable resemblance.

A still from ‘Cryptid’.

In addition to hosting bloody images of immediate impact, ‘Cryptid’ does not focus on the splatter. A supernatural force is latent in the place. It feeds on human fears. Scandinavian myths seem to lurk in the shadows, especially a sea creature – something dark hides the waters of Lake Mörkstad – as students worry about unleashing their mating instincts. With hormones on the surface, no one trusts anyone. Of course, the inevitable dose of soap opera is not lacking on a bet that features generous cliffhangers at the end of each installment. The germ of the series, whose aesthetic refers to the cinema of the 80s, arises from the mind of the writer Sylvain Runberg, responsible for the adaptation to the comic of the popular saga ‘Millenium’, by Stieg Larsson. Finally created by Daniel di Grado, with address of David berron (‘Hidden’, ‘Black Widows’), relies on a common resource in the genre: face your demons. The nature of the cold landscape helps create an atmosphere that reminds us of how hellish high school life can be. In fact, the story focuses more on the relationships and traumas of the main roles than on the terrifying section, then it invites quick consumption.

Dark is part of the AMC conglomerate, with a nutritious offering that moves between cult-movies and the B (and Z) series. This season the series has also premiered exclusively ‘Darknet’, a Canadian production of six installments, each directed by a different filmmaker, including Vicenzo Natali, responsible for the seminal ‘Cube’. Its main peculiarity is that each chapter contains, in turn, up to four individual stories that also intersect each other at certain times, with technology and the internet as basic themes from which the pieces are developed.

‘Cryptid’ is available in Dark.