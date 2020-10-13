Cryptic pregnancy is mentally and physically painful for any woman, because they did not realize the moment she was waiting for.

Let’s know about the symptoms, causes and treatment of cryptic pregnancy.

Symptoms of cryptic pregnancy

In such a pregnancy, women may not feel any signs of pregnancy. After a missed period, a home pregnancy test is done in which positive result means pregnancy. This is followed by pregnancy confirmation with urin test, blood test and ultrasound. Many women experience symptoms such as swelling, mood swings, fatigue and nausea in the breast during or before the first trimester of pregnancy.

Cryptic pregnancy does not appear to have any symptoms that indicate pregnancy. Even after missing a period, the test is negative.

You may be told that you have infertility or that you are not getting pregnant due to irregular menstruation.

Symptoms of pregnancy appear very mild or minimal even when the pregnancy hormones are low level.



Due to cryptic pregnancy

Many hormones and mental causes can cause cryptic pregnancy. However, hormonal causes are more responsible in this.

PCOS: Due to hormonal imbalance in polycystic ovary syndrome, small cysts are formed in the ovary, which makes menstruation irregular.

Due to hormonal imbalance in polycystic ovary syndrome, small cysts are formed in the ovary, which makes menstruation irregular. Recent pregnancy: After pregnancy, hormones may take time to return to equilibrium. Cryptic pregnancy can occur due to hormonal imbalance in women who are pregnant or weaned soon after delivery.

After pregnancy, hormones may take time to return to equilibrium. Cryptic pregnancy can occur due to hormonal imbalance in women who are pregnant or weaned soon after delivery. Low Body Fat: This also leads to hormonal imbalance.

This also leads to hormonal imbalance. Perimenopause: At this time the body starts giving signs of menopause such as irregular menstrual cycle. Some women get menopause only after 30 years.

At this time the body starts giving signs of menopause such as irregular menstrual cycle. Some women get menopause only after 30 years. Tension : The level of hormones deteriorates even when the stress is high, which can lead to cryptic pregnancy. You may have morning sickness when you become pregnant Do not show such symptoms.

How long does cryptic pregnancy last?

There has not been much study about this, so it would be difficult to say when cryptic pregnancy is detected.

According to a study, cryptic pregnancy may be longer than normal pregnancy. On the other hand, due to lack of prenatal care, unbalanced diet and poor lifestyle, women are at risk of preterm birth if they are not pregnant.

Women with cryptic pregnancy may experience a lot of difficulty at delivery, as they are unable to prepare themselves mentally and physically for delivery.