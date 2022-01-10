The first season in the Circus was anything but simple for the Russian Nikita Mazepin. At the wheel of a non-competitive Haas and in full transition phase, the former Formula 2 driver struggled a lot in performance, often being beaten by his teammate Mick Schumacher, also in his first year in F1. The Muscovite, the protagonist of several driving errors and also of some disagreements with other drivers – especially during the initial phase of the season – has tried to take stock of his first year among the greats, in the hope that the technical regulation of 2022 will help. he and Haas to close the gap with the rest of the grid.

“It’s difficult – Mazepin commented trying to analyze his season, as reported by the site MotorsportWeek – because overall it was positive. I took a huge step forward in confidence and understanding from where I started. I had some good races and other difficult ones: life in Formula 1 is not constant for everyone. We always knew what we were getting into – he added, referring to the transitional year experienced by Haas – 2022 is the year we need to put all things together and I think I’m in good shape “.

The Russian driver then ‘launched’ a rather cryptic comparison in his assessment of the year just ended. “I learned that you have to eat an elephant bite by bite. F1 and an elephant are very similar to me. I want to see the challenges that arise and address them – concluded Mazepin – I had some good battles this year against some faster cars and I felt comfortable “.