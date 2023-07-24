Leonardo Bonucci, Juventus defender leaving the Juventus club, has published a very cryptic message on social media.

Leonardo Bonuccidefender of Juventusthrough your account Instagramposted a story: “The strongest of all warriors are time and patience”. Cryptic message from the centre-back, which we remember, is currently out of squad, waiting for a new team.

The ex’s agent Barihowever, reiterated the defender’s willingness to stay on White black: “I’m hearing a lot of imaginative market rumors about Bonucci, but his main will is to stay at Juve of which he was captain until a few months ago, to carve out his role within such an important group.

He is a world-class footballer, blue captain and leader of a team like Juve. Should market situations materialize, we would only consider opportunities that are up to your level to find the best solution for everyone."

July 24, 2023 (change July 24, 2023 | 20:25)

