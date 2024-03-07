Roguelike, rhythm-based dungeon crawler Crypt of the NecroDancer's multiplayer Synchrony DLC will be released on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch next week.

Synchrony entered early access on Steam in August 2022, and added a wealth of new features including three new playable characters, online multiplayer, a new Versus mode, and full mod support.

Developer Brace Yourself Games announced the Synchrony DLC is finally coming to PS4 and Switch, and will leave early access on PC at the same time.



Crypt of the NecroDancer: SYNCHRONY DLC Early Access Trailer





Crypt of the NecroDancer: Synchrony DLC Early Access Trailer



A built-in mod portal will house everything mod-related. “Most” aspects of the game can be modded, and Synchrony will be able to support multiple mods at once. There'll also be weekly challenges which spotlight community-made mods.

Crypt of the NecroDancer: Synchrony will be released in full on 13th March at 4pm UK time / 9am Pacific on PS4 and Switch, while the PC version will leave early access at the slightly later time of 4:30pm UK time / 9:30am Pacific. It'll cost £5.89 / $6.99.

A sequel to the game, Rift of the NecroDancer, is currently in development and is expected to release this year. Brace Yourself Games developed the brilliant Cadence of Hyrule, which takes the gameplay of Crypt of the NecroDancer and mixes it with The Legend of Zelda.