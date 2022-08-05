The developers of Crypt Of The NecroDancer have just announced a new game. Is called Rift Of The NecroDancer and it’s a “standalone rhythm game in the NecroDancer universe“You can see the reveal below at the end of the trailer for the new Synchrony DLC for Crypt Of The NecroDancer.

Developers Brace Yourself Games confirmed the news on Twitter, showing the Rift Of The NecroDancer logo. “I hope you didn’t think the new DLC was the only ace up its sleeve“, reads the tweet, but there is no other information on what Rift is. A sequel? A spin-off? A rhythm game but not a roguelike?

While a new standalone game looks exciting, the Synchrony DLC launched on Steam Early Access is no exception. It adds online multiplayer, including co-op and versus modes, as well as three new characters, support for mods, and new weapons, items and enemies.

You can buy Synchrony on Steam, where it is currently 10% off at € 5.12. This is the first expansion for Crypt Of The NecroDancer following the Amplified DLC launched in 2017.

Source: Rockpapershotgun.